By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,341 new cases of Coronavirus and 77 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 777,186 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7%.

There are currently 4,582 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 950 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 19,467 deaths.

There are 3,494,279 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 59,995 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,204 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 71,199. Out of total deaths, 10,041 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 21,569 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

