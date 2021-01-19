By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Church bells in Pittsburgh tolled 400 times Tuesday evening to honor the 400,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the country.
The seat of Pittsburgh’s Episcopal Diocese, Trinity Cathedral, was one of the churches ringing its bell, with each strike representing 1,000 American lives lost. It was expected to take 20 minutes.
It’s for the national Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19, part of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. It started at 5:30 p.m. in Washington, continuing at local time in cities and towns across the nation.
Pittsburgh joined in by lighting the City-County building with amber.