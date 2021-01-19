By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five members of Pittsburgh City Council introduced legislation to ban Pittsburgh police from using no-knock warrants, according to a release.

Laws banning no-knock warrants are often called the Breonna Taylor Law. The 26-year-old paramedic was shot and killed by plainclothes police issuing a search warrant on March 13, 2020. Protesters marched across the country, including in Pittsburgh, calling for justice.

In a release over the summer, Mayor Bill Peduto said Pittsburgh police do not currently engage in no-knock warrants or plan to use the practice in the future.

“This is a continuation of the Black Pittsburgh Matters agenda about reimagining policing. No-knock warrants are a risk both to police officers and private citizens. This kind of legalized home invasion can quickly become deadly for the occupants of a home and the police officers forcing entry. We must ensure that no-knock warrants are banned in the City of Pittsburgh,” said Councilman Ricky Burgess said in the release on Tuesday.

“We have worked with concerned citizens and community groups to reach consensus around this legislation. Around the country and here in Pittsburgh there is a demand for action. People have a constitutional right to be safe in their homes and the passage of this legislation will give Pittsburgh residents added safety and peace of mind,” Councilman R. Daniel Lavelle said in a release.