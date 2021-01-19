By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they are now investigating an assault in November as a homicide following the victim’s death over the weekend.
Gregory Hill, 60, was found unconscious in a home on Webster Avenue in the Hill District back on Nov. 12. He was rushed to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.
At the time of the incident, police arrested 26-year-old Raymone Curry. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats.
Police say Hill died this past Sunday, Jan. 17, after being taken off of life support.
As a result, police say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
