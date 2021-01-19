PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A quiet weather day is on tap! A few flurries and snow showers linger early this morning but will give way to just mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.
Later tonight, another disturbance swings through touching off more snow showers overnight and leaving us with another coating up to an inch in most areas by Tuesday mid morning.
The Laurels and Ridges and I-80 corridor could end up with a couple of inches tonight through tomorrow morning.
Wednesday will be chilly with a high struggling to reach 30 degrees while we shoot up to 40 degrees for one day Thursday!
After that, temperatures chill out for the weekend slightly below normal — but we also get a break from the snow showers!
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.