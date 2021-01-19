CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest forecast from meteorologist Kristin Emery!By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A quiet weather day is on tap! A few flurries and snow showers linger early this morning but will give way to just mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Later tonight, another disturbance swings through touching off more snow showers overnight and leaving us with another coating up to an inch in most areas by Tuesday mid morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The Laurels and Ridges and I-80 corridor could end up with a couple of inches tonight through tomorrow morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Wednesday will be chilly with a high struggling to reach 30 degrees while we shoot up to 40 degrees for one day Thursday!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

After that, temperatures chill out for the weekend slightly below normal — but we also get a break from the snow showers!

