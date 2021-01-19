WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — As the hours tick down until Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, his long list of inauguration events will get underway today.

President-elect Joe Biden will arrive at the nation’s Capitol this evening.

Many of the planned events happening Tuesday and Wednesday will be in-person and virtual.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald will be among those in attendance for the Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. He was invited to attend by U.S. Congressman Conor Lamb.

President-elect Biden along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool for the Inauguration Eve ceremony.

They’ll be honoring the nearly 400,000 people who have died from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also happening today, the U.S.Senate is reportedly set to begin confirmation hearings for Biden’s top cabinet picks.

Today’s lineup includes the nominees for Secretary of State, Treasury, and Defense.

Nominee for Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, who will testify to the Senate Finance Committee today as part of her confirmation hearing, says she wants Congress to “act big” with a new coronavirus relief package.

Later this evening, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a “national moment of unity.”

Similar memorials will be taking place across the country at various landmarks like the Empire State Building in New York City and the Space Needle in Seattle.

For tomorrow, instead of an in-person parade, there will be a virtual “Parade Across America” that will start at 3:15 p.m. after Biden’s swearing-in.

Officials say much of it will be live-streamed on multiple platforms.