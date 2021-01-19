By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman is facing child endangerment charges after a toddler and 9-year-old were found in a Ross Township apartment “scattered” with drug paraphernalia.
According to court paperwork, police went to the North Pointe Commons Apartment Complex for a welfare check after a caller reported a baby had been crying in one apartment for over an hour while the father had been sitting in a vehicle outside.
Police went inside to investigate and found Laura Uveges and her two children, ages 9 and 2. The officer allegedly found drug paraphernalia “scattered” through the entire apartment, including empty stamp bags and uncapped hypodermic needles.
The criminal complaint says the children’s bedroom was covered in toys and there were no sleeping arrangements, just an overturned mattress on top of the toys.
The two children were left with their grandfather and CYS was given information for an investigation.
Uveges is facing two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of prohibited acts.