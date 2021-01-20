By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has shut down two more establishments.
Officials say 8 On Eighth in Munhall was ordered to close. Inspectors say it was operating as a nightclub without social distancing, masks or a valid permit from the department.
Just down the road, health inspectors also closed The Cafe in Duquesne for not having a permit.
The Allegheny County Health Department has ordered more than 40 places to close in the last six months.