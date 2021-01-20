CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Both have provided alternative numbers for people to use if there's an emergency.
Filed Under:9/11, Butler County, Clarion County, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bother Butler and Clarion counties are experiencing 911 outages.

Butler County Emergency Services is experiencing an outage that won’t let people dial 911 from a landline or cell phone. The alternative number to call is 724-287-7769 until further notice.

Clarion County Department of Public Safety says there are issues being reported with dialing 911 in the Foxburg and Parker areas. People are asked to call 814-226-8772 from a landline phone.