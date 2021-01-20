PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is devoting all of January to warm soups and stew recipes to keep you warm during the winter months.
Tortilla Soup
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon Canola oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 6 cups chicken broth (I make mine from scratch)
- 4 cups half-and-half
- 1 – 10.75-ounce can cream of chicken soup
- 1 cup prepared chunky salsa, mild or spicy
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled, drained and diced*
- 1 – 16-ounce bag Black bean and Quinoa tortilla chips
- 8 ounces Monterey Pepper Jack cheese, grated
- 8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated
- 1 – 15-ounce can black beans, drained, rinsed and drained again
- 1 – 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained, rinsed and drained again
- 1 – 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- ½ cup sour cream
Directions:
Melt the butter with the Canola oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and the onion and sauté until softened, 5 minutes. Add the flour and stir well, cooking for 1 minute more. Add the broth and the half-and-half. Stir in the cream of chicken soup, salsa, chicken, beans, corn, cumin and fajita seasoning. Continue to simmer over low heat for 15 minutes.
Crumble the tortilla chips into individual bowls and top with a ladle of soup. Sprinkle each serving with cheese and add a dollop of sour cream.
Note: I boil my chicken breasts in my homemade broth, for extra flavor.