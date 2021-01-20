By: KDKA-TV News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Fayette County leaders have established a COVID-19 vaccine task force to make sure residents have organized access as it becomes available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Taskforce is under the direction of the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency. It’s working to organize agencies, businesses and individuals into groups so that vaccines are accessible to people who want them.
As people in phase 1A get shots, the task force is preparing for 1B. They’re asking for patience in the process.
Groups in 1B are asked to designate a leader — like a daycare center tapping their director, for example — to email covidinfo@fcema.org to register the group. The leader will be contacted as soon as vaccine is available.
The health department recently expanded who’s included in Phase 1A. You can find that information on their website.