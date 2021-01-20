By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Former IUP head football coach Chuck Mills has died.

IUP is mourning the death of Mills, who passed away Monday in Hawaii at age 92. Mills was the head coach for two seasons in 1962 and 1963.

Mills was inducted into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009. Fourteen of his players who were either recruited by him or played for him are also in the IUP Hall of Fame.

After his two seasons in Indiana, he was an assistant coach at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, the University of Arizona and with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. He then spent five seasons as the head coach at Wake Forest University and coached at Southern Oregon and the Coast Guard Academy.