LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – The vaccine rollout is slow, with many people still wondering when it will be their turn. With the state’s expansion of Phase 1A on Tuesday, teachers and public educators fell further down the line.

“You can’t say in one breath that we have to open schools, we have to open schools, then not plan for the safety and well-being for the people inside those schools,” said Ed Moran, Ligonier Valley’s Director of Education.

The frustration for this administration is growing.

“Teachers were not in the 1A category. Who has more exposure to people than a public school teacher?” Moran said.

Moran said they were not waiting for the answer to that question.

“We just started calling people and I’m being totally honest with you, I don’t know which call worked,” Moran said.

But one did. A family-owned pharmacy called LVRx had vaccine doses and were willing to put them in the arms of this district’s school staff.

“In four minutes, I had 27 people signed up and by the end of the day Thursday, we had the clinic full, I had a waiting list generated,” Moran said.

On Sunday, 182 teachers, cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers got their first dose of Moderna. The second dose is already on the books for Feb. 15.

“We are trying to lead in our community, we are trying to help our community. If there is an absence of leadership at the state level, then locally we have to step up and lead,” Moran said.

As this school district leads the charge, you may be wondering how a group classified as Phase 1B got the shot. The LVRx pharmacist told KDKA the state cleared it since she had the doses to give out.

“We’ve created an environment that is more safe for our employees, our children. We’ve made our community safer. That’s the part that excites us. It’s not about being first. It’s about doing the right thing,” Moran said.

There are other Westmoreland County school districts working with independent pharmacies to get its school staff vaccinated too.