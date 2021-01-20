By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,984 new cases of Coronavirus and 401 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 783,170 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8-14 stood at 12.7%.

There are currently 4,593 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 918 patients are in the ICU.

The statewide death toll has risen to 19,868 deaths.

According to the Health Department, 78% of the deaths occurred over the past 10 days, the remainder of deaths in today’s report occurred in late December and early January.

There are 3,507,092 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 60,319 cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 11,267 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 71,586. Out of total deaths, 10,112 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 21,690 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

