WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Overnight, President Donald Trump issued over 100 last-minute pardons and commutations on his final full day in office.

President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was among those whom the president pardoned.

Bannon was indicted in August for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a fundraising campaign to build a wall along the southern border called “We Build The Wall.”

In December, President Trump issued 15 pardons, including a Pittsburgh dentist who was convicted of health care fraud.

However, following weeks of speculation, Mr. Trump did not pardon any of his family members, including himself.

Another pardon issued by Mr. Trump was top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy. Broidy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy relating to a secret lobbying campaign.

On top of those, he also pardoned rapper Lil Wayne after he pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami.

While President Trump did not pardon himself or members of his family, he has until noon today to issue any final pardons before he leaves office.

You can see a full list of pardons on CBS News.