By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Ted Cruz brought up Pittsburgh in his criticism of President Joe Biden rejoining the Paris climate agreement.
On Wednesday, Cruz tweeted “President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”
By rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh. This agreement will do little to affect the climate and will harm the livelihoods of Americans.
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 20, 2021
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter.
“Are you kidding me? Here we go, again…,” he said.
Are you kidding me? Here we go, again… https://t.co/3WDuRqHFyX
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 21, 2021
When former President Donald Trump backed out of the agreement in 2017, he said he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.