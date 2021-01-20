PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A quiet college campus is common these days with the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading in communities, so news of a vaccine coming to the University of Pittsburgh couldn’t be more welcomed for some students.

“I had been wondering if they were going to administer it themselves or have to go to another source, but I think it’s good they’re doing it for their students,” said Pitt senior Sam Levy.

Pitt didn’t release a lot of information on the plan, but did confirm that students who fall under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A vaccination plan qualify, starting with those who are clinical health care workers.

The Allegheny County Health Department is providing the shots.

“I think it’s really good that students can start getting it as soon as semester starts and coming back to campus,” Pitt senior Drea Buczeski said.

While it’s unclear who is next after the first round of shots, students said this will be a good start to help slow the spread of the virus.

“I think just for the community in general because a lot of students aren’t from here so it’s like an undo burden on the city of Pittsburgh to have all these thousands of students living here and not be vaccinated and put everyone else at risk,” said Levy.

Pitt doesn’t have the vaccine just yet, but says it’s working with the state to get the doses it needs.

Vaccine distribution will take place Thursday, Jan. 28, and Friday, Jan. 29, at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland.