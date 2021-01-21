By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 282 are confirmed from 1,783 PCR tests. There are 143 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 6 months to 98 years with a median age of 43 years.

The dates of positive tests range from Jan. 7 to Jan. 20, with four positive tests more than a week old.

The four new deaths range in age from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19. One person was in their 70s and three were in their 80s, the health department says.

There have been 3,849 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,249.

There have been 66,002 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

