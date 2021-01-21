By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bernie Sanders’ Inaugural Day outfit is going viral.
A photo of the Vermont senator sitting in a folding chair wearing mittens knitted for him by a teacher two years ago turned into a meme, with Pittsburghers getting in on the fun too.
I am once again asking you to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/WCd3793BIO
— Robert Morris University (@RMU) January 21, 2021
Good morning to whoever the Pittsburgher is that created this. pic.twitter.com/d1KwJlR8GL
— Alexis Johnson (@alexisjreports) January 21, 2021
WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THIS YESTERDAY? pic.twitter.com/rjVm6ez5Pd
— Mike Pound (@MikePoundPG) January 21, 2021
Bernie stopping by to see what @MeghanKDKA is working on for tonight’s 7:30pm newscast. pic.twitter.com/2KAU8DOmBw
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 21, 2021
The picture even sparked an entire website, “Put Bernie Anywhere.”
Created by college student Nick Sawhney, the site uses Google Maps to put the senator at any location: Heinz Field, PNC Park, Kennywood — you name it.