The picture even sparked a website where you can "Put Bernie Anywhere."
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bernie Sanders’ Inaugural Day outfit is going viral.

A photo of the Vermont senator sitting in a folding chair wearing mittens knitted for him by a teacher two years ago turned into a meme, with Pittsburghers getting in on the fun too.

The picture even sparked an entire website, “Put Bernie Anywhere.”

Created by college student Nick Sawhney, the site uses Google Maps to put the senator at any location: Heinz Field, PNC Park, Kennywood — you name it.