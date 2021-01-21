BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – It’s a question that parents and students have been asking for 10 months: “Is it safe to send my child back to the classroom?”

With that question in mind, a group of high school students came together to get that kind of information to parents to help answer that question.

WATCH: Meghan Schiller’s Full Interview With The Students



Eight Bethel Park students developed what they say is the only COVID-19 dashboard in the country developed entirely by high school students.

Using Google Sheets, they track every case of COVID-19 broken down by school building and they even can parcel out student cases and teacher cases.

“We’re definitely really happy about the feedback we’ve received, it’s actually the second-most visited page on our district’s website,” said Christian McClaine, one of the students behind the project. “We’ve had 3,800 visits in the last 7 days and 12,000 visits since its inception.”

The students had previously worked together on the competitive “Pittsburgh Data Jam.”