By: KDKA-TV News Stuff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in Clairton.
Police say county 911 was notified about a stabbing in the 400 block of Mendelssohn Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
First responders found the victim stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.