Filed Under:Dwayne Haskins, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Washington Football Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking at possible help in the quarterback position and reportedly talking to Dwayne Haskins.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is visiting the Steelers today.

Haskins has also visited the Carolina Panthers.

He was the 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins has appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for Washington.

He has thrown for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.