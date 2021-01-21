PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that mandates masks on public transportation.

Planes, trains and buses will be affected by this order. For the people who run our transportation systems, they were caught by surprise. But it turns out it won’t affect them very much.

On Port Authority buses and subways, and at Pittsburgh International, KDKA found just about everyone was wearing a mask.

But the mandate caught the airport and Port Authority by surprise.

“We learned about it essentially when you called,” said Adam Brandolph with the Port Authority.

But it turns out it won’t be a big deal for the airport or the Port Authority.

“Port Authority passengers and our operators have been required to wear masks while on vehicles and while waiting at stops with others and at our downtown service centers,” said Brandolph.

The Port Authority admits they’ve had problems with some passengers and drivers who weren’t wearing masks. A federal mandate gives them more power to police it. And at the airport, you can’t get on a flight without a mask.