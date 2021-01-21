By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Westmoreland County glasscutter Peter O’Rourke handcrafted a pair of intricate vases for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Normally, O’Rourke’s gifts are presented to the new administration during a luncheon but due to COVID-19, they were presented by bipartisan leaders instead.
Democratic senator from Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar presented the crystal vases.
“The team at Lenox has worked for months to capture the spirit of this inauguration and your incoming administration,” Sen. Klobuchar said when presenting the vases to President Biden and Vice President Harris. “Mr. President, your vase features the White House, and Vice President Harris’s features the U.S. Capitol. The gifts represent the hope and the faith the American people have placed in you to move our country forward.”
The presentation of the vases is part of a tradition that started when O’Rourke made jelly bean jars for President Ronald Regan.
Nine inaugurations later, there’s still a piece of Pittsburgh in Washington D.C.