By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is suing dozens of restaurants for violating the state’s last ban on indoor dining.
Angelo’s Restaurant in Washinton County is among 28 restaurants named in the lawsuit.
The owner Michael Passalacqua went against the state order in December, allowing customers to eat inside.
The lawsuit accuses Angelo’s and the 27 others of continuing to offer in-person dining, putting lives at risk.
When KDKA talked to Passalacqua last month, he said he didn’t know of one case of COVID that could be traced to his restaurant, and for that reason, he said he doesn’t believe restaurants are making people sick.