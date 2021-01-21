PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the COVID-19 front, President Joe Biden will have some tough challenges.

For instance, more immunizations, perhaps with help from FEMA or the National Guard.

“It’s critical that we vaccinate as many people as possible. And to do that, we’re going to need some help,” says Dr. Ray Pontzer, treasurer of the Allegheny County Medical Society and an infectious diseases physician at UPMC. “The idea to set up mass vaccination stations that can be manned by federal help will be really beneficial.”

Currently, because of certain storage issues, the burden falls on hospitals. And supplies are limited.

“They’re already stressed taking care of patients and really bulging at the seams with patients,” Dr. Pontzer said.

Improving the supply chain is another hurdle — whether it’s vaccines, testing supplies or personal protective equipment.

“The PPE is better now than it was in the springtime, so that has ramped up and there has been help,” Dr. Pontzer said.

Convincing people to wear masks is another daunting task. The president can mandate them in federal buildings, but other policies are up to the states and communities.

“There’s plenty of evidence now, which wasn’t present early in the pandemic, masks are important. They protect the person wearing the mask. They protect the people around you,” Dr. Pontzer said. “I am very hopeful that the change in messaging from the leadership, that will be more acceptable to many people.”

This comes at a time when a more contagious coronavirus variant is taking hold. Yet, more restrictions could be economically and socially costly.

Meanwhile, the hospitals are still strained. Counseling is available to health care workers, but it doesn’t stop more patients from coming.

“They’re working long hours, doing difficult work with a lot of gear on,” says Dr. Pontzer. “And despite the best work and the best care we give, we still can’t get everybody better. And it is discouraging at times, and it does take a toll.”

Dr. Pontzer is glad to see an American relationship with the World Health Organization again. He says conquering the pandemic will require working with the rest of the world.