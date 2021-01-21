By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DETROIT (KDKA) — The Detroit Lions are reportedly interviewing Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard for their offensive coordinator opening.
According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Hilliard is interviewing with Detroit for the opening on Thursday.
Hilliard just finished his first season in Pittsburgh as the team’s wide receivers coach. He previously spent time as a wide receivers coach in Miami, Buffalo and Washington.
The Steelers are reportedly interviewing the Lions’ Hank Fraley for their offensive line coach opening on Thursday.