By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers are reportedly requesting to interview Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton for the team’s offensive coordinator job.
According to Josina Anderson, Hamilton has been told Pittsburgh is putting in an interview request.
I'm told #Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton has been informed the #Steelers are putting in a request to interview him for the OC job, per source.
Hamilton has experience coaching in the NFL, college and XFL. He joined Los Angeles’ staff for the 2020 season after serving as head coach and general manager of the XFL’s DC Defenders.
He has 13 years of NFL experience as a coach.