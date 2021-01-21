HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has decided to release a Pennsylvania woman while she faces charges that she helped steal a laptop from the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin Carlson released Riley June Williams on Thursday into the custody of her mother, with travel restrictions, and instructed her to appear Monday in federal court in Washington to continue her case.
RELATED STORIES:
- Federal Prosecutors Say Riley Williams Of Pennsylvania Will Likely Be Charged With Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop
- Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Taking Laptop From Nancy Pelosi’s Office During Capitol Riot, Taken Into Custody
The 22-year-old Harrisburg resident, is accused of theft, obstruction and trespassing, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Williams surrendered to face charges on Monday and has been locked up in the county jail in Harrisburg.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)