By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rite Aid is once again expanding its drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
Children 4 and older, whether they’re asymptomatic or not, can get tests at all sites starting Friday.
Before this, testing was available to people 13 years and older.
The pharmacy is also adding 60 more locations in Pennsylvania and nine other states.
There are several sites in our area, including multiple in Pittsburgh and McKeesport along with counties like Butler and Lawrence.
A list of sites and information on scheduling an appointment for a test can be found online.