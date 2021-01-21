By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head in Stowe Township early this morning.
Officers were called to Broadway Avenue around 8:15 a.m.
The victim was found in an alleyway near the back of the road.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.
County police are investigating.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.