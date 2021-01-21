CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Senator Ted Cruz brought up Pittsburgh in his criticism of President Joe Biden rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

On Wednesday, Cruz tweeted “President Biden indicates he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh.”

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto responded on Twitter.

“Are you kidding me? Here we go, again…,” he said.

When then-President Donald Trump backed out of the agreement in 2017, he said he was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.