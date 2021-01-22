PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – I am going to try and keep today’s blog post short and focused on today’s weather as snow squalls are expected to roll through this afternoon.

While we are most likely going to see low official snow totals there is a very real chance we could be shocked at the amount of snow received this afternoon with snow squalls expected to roll through.

For most places south of I-80, the morning hours will be dry today with temperatures hovering near 30 degrees. Afternoon temperatures will also be near 30 degrees with winds at 10-20 mph coming in out of the west.

Snow squalls will be possible this afternoon with the peak time for the squalls between 1:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.

Snow is expected to be off and on.

You may see just one band of snow or you could see several bands of snow. Your snow totals could be barely a dusting to a quick inch of snow.

It really just depends on how intense the squalls are as they roll through. Model data is all over the place when it comes to what to expect this afternoon including just how much snow we will see.

You should be prepared for the worst.

Just quickly looking ahead: this weekend will remain cold with morning lows in the teens both on Saturday and Sunday.

It is also looking more likely that we will see several inches of snow possible from Monday to Tuesday.

