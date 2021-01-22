By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Bob Evans has announced they are recalling 4,200 pounds of Italian pork sausage.
The recall comes after it was discovered the meat could also contain pieces of blue rubber.
The products in question have a use-by date of January 31.
These items were shipped to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
While the risk is low, the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service still says anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.
Complete information can be found on the USDA’s website.