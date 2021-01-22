By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Moon Township police are trying to identify an alleged burglar, and they say it’s not the first time he’s forced his way into a store and taken money.

Police shared surveillance images on Facebook Friday of an alleged burglary at the Unimart on Coraopolis Heights Road.

They say a man used a screwdriver to break the bottom portion of the front glass door, then crawled his way into the store and behind the front desk before snatching all the cash from the register.

When an alarm went off, police say he ran in the direction of Hassam Road. They believe there was someone in the parking lot acting as a lookout.

Police also believe this is the same person involved in the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store burglaries in Coraopolis on Christmas Eve and earlier this month.

Similar clothes are worn, police say, and in all three incidents, glass doors were broken to gain entry.

In both the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store burglaries, Coraopolis police said the suspect made off with thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moon Township Police at 412-262-5000 and ask for the Special Investigations Unit.