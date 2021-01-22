By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 343 new Coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 295 are confirmed from 1,564 PCR tests. There are 48 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months old to 101 years old with a median age of 40 years.

The dates of positive tests range from January 11 to January 21 with 5 positive tests more than a week old.

Of the 13 newly reported deaths, the dates of death ranged from December 4 to January 20. Five people were in their 70’s. Four people were in their 80’s. Four people were in their 90’s. Eight of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

Seven of the thirteen deaths occurred in December.

There have been 3,866 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,262.

There have been 66,345 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

