Adoptable pets featured weekly from Animal Friends and Orphans of the Storm!
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Sam

Animal Friends

(Photo Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Sam is a young and energetic guy who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. He loves chew toys, plush toys and will do just about anything for a treat! Sam has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. He would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only so he can have all of the love to himself.

 

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________

Ziggy & Jekyll

Orphans of the Storm

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Ziggy is an independent feline. He is 2- to 3-years-old and housetrained.

He is affectionate on his own terms. However, he does not like dogs.

 

(Photo Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Jekyll is a handsome German shepherd mix. He was a year old in November.

Jekyll is very active, likes playing with toys, and being covered with a blanket to sleep. He was crate-trained and very good with the kids in the family. However, he is afraid of some men.

Jekyll is housebroken if taken out on a schedule. He cannot have human food as it upsets his stomach.

Jekyll is not a good fit with cats.

 

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________

