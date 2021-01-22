Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Sam

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Sam is a young and energetic guy who came to Animal Friends as a transfer from another organization. He loves chew toys, plush toys and will do just about anything for a treat! Sam has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. He would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only so he can have all of the love to himself.

To find out more about how to adopt Sam, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ziggy & Jekyll

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Ziggy is an independent feline. He is 2- to 3-years-old and housetrained.

He is affectionate on his own terms. However, he does not like dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Ziggy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Jekyll is a handsome German shepherd mix. He was a year old in November.

Jekyll is very active, likes playing with toys, and being covered with a blanket to sleep. He was crate-trained and very good with the kids in the family. However, he is afraid of some men.

Jekyll is housebroken if taken out on a schedule. He cannot have human food as it upsets his stomach.

Jekyll is not a good fit with cats.

To find out more about how to adopt Jekyll, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

