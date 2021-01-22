By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We all could use a little good news these days, right?
Well, one local kid, Brian, decided that in lieu of Christmas presents, he was going to ask for donations to the Humane Animal Rescue “for the dogs at the animal shelter.”
Brian said he couldn’t think of one thing that he wanted for himself, so that’s when his family, friends, and Santa Claus went to work.
Thanks to all their generosity, there are now 15 brand new blankets, hand towels, multiple jars of peanut butter, several bags of treats, and a bunch of new toys.
Now it’s all smiles for Brian and his best friend Kaiko!