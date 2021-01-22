By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Allegheny County Court Common Pleas judge said she’s guilty of using poor judgment.
Judge Kim Eaton posted a photo to social media of her and her husband, who was dressed as the rioter from the January 6 riots at the capitol in Washington D.C. known as the “QAnon Shaman,” during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
Eaton said to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that she only intended for a close circle of friends to see the picture.
She said, “It sends the wrong message given the tragic events of January 6.”