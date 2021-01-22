CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say Walsh's daughter came to her mother's house for dinner to find her car gone and cell phone still upstairs.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman, Shaler, Shaler Police

By: KDKA-TV news Staff

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s been more than a year since 70-year-old Janet Walsh from Shaler disappeared.

Police say Walsh invited her daughter to her house for dinner on the evening of Jan. 20. But her daughter arrived around 5 p.m. to find Walsh’s vehicle gone and her cell phone still upstairs.

(Photo Credit: (Photo Credit: Shaler Police)

According to police, Walsh also canceled a scheduled therapist appointment in the early afternoon.

Walsh’s daughter contacted her mother’s friends and after a few hours of waiting, filed a missing person report with the Shaler Police Department.

A week later, Allegheny County police joined in the investigation.

A year later, and Allegheny County and Shaler police held a press conference Friday to once again ask for the public’s help.

Walsh’s vehicle is a 2018 silver Chevrolet Trax with Pennsylvania Registration KTW 6007.

(Photo Provided By Allegheny County Police)

Anyone who has seen the car is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.