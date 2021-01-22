By: KDKA-TV news Staff
SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – It’s been more than a year since 70-year-old Janet Walsh from Shaler disappeared.
Police say Walsh invited her daughter to her house for dinner on the evening of Jan. 20. But her daughter arrived around 5 p.m. to find Walsh’s vehicle gone and her cell phone still upstairs.
According to police, Walsh also canceled a scheduled therapist appointment in the early afternoon.
Walsh’s daughter contacted her mother’s friends and after a few hours of waiting, filed a missing person report with the Shaler Police Department.
A week later, Allegheny County police joined in the investigation.
On January 20, 2020, @PoliceShaler responded to 108 Dolores Drive for a report of a missing person. The department initiated a missing person investigation into 70-year-old Janet Walsh. On January 28, 2020, the Allegheny County Police joined in the investigation. pic.twitter.com/VUQsGp6Rjt
— Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) January 22, 2021
A year later, and Allegheny County and Shaler police held a press conference Friday to once again ask for the public’s help.
Walsh’s vehicle is a 2018 silver Chevrolet Trax with Pennsylvania Registration KTW 6007.
Anyone who has seen the car is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.