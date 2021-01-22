By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry announced Friday that payments through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program are resuming.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance helps workers who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and do not qualify for other unemployment compensation.

These type of worker includes:

Gig workers

Freelancers

Self-employed workers

“Since the federal legislation for the new CARES Act extension was unveiled, L&I’s dedicated team has been working tirelessly to update our processing systems,” said Acting Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We know that more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians and their families are relying on these PUA benefits to get through this terrible pandemic and have worked as quickly as possible to complete the implementation and resume payments.”

Eligible workers can begin filing for the additional 11 claim weeks beginning today, January 22, 2021.

The Dept. of Labor & Industry says that claims will be filed using the same process that was previously used.

When filing, you will be able to file claims for the weeks of:

January 2, 2021

January 9, 2021

January 16, 2021

January 23, 2021

The Department also says that filing must be done by January 29, 2021.

If this deadline is missed, an email must be sent to ucpua@pa.gov to request backdating.

If you did not file claims for the week ending December 26, 2020, you must reopen your claim before you can proceed with filing for the previously listed weeks.

The Department of Labor & Industry clarified that if you a new, first-time PUA claimant opening a claim in 2021, you cannot yet file.

