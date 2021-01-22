By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man who pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in the killing of his pregnant girlfriend is headed to prison.
On Friday, a judge sentenced James Wilson, who police said is homeless, to serve 18 to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty, but mentally ill, in December in the killing of Brittany Alker and her unborn child in March.
Investigators found the woman’s body in a closet. Her body was discovered after police took Wilson to the hospital for medical attention, then picked him up again after he called 911. That’s when investigators say he admitted to the murder.
Investigators say she had been strangled.