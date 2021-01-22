PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As many as 17 Pittsburgh police officers face discipline after they’re accused of drinking on the job.

The city isn’t saying much about it, but they confirm they are aware of it and are taking action. Police brass say they can’t discuss “personnel matters,” but acknowledge hearing the allegations KDKA has heard. An investigation is underway.

It was election night, Nov. 3. Extra police were on duty, working long shifts in case trouble erupted.

The allegations are that as many as 17 of the officers took a dinner break on the South Side. As dinner was served, the allegations are that alcoholic beverages were served too.

It’s a troubling revelation for Beth Pittinger, the head of Pittsburgh’s Civilian Review Board.

“The problem is that they were still on the clock, so that means they were still on duty. They had to be prepared, to be ready at a moment’s notice. They were still on duty. But that didn’t seem to matter,” said Pittinger.

But that’s not the only problem. Pittinger says they didn’t follow COVID-19 protocols.

“They were not following COVID precautions. As a result, a number of officers had to be quarantined,” said Pittinger.

Now some of these officers could be suspended. The FOP, the police union, hasn’t returned KDKA’s calls.

A statement from the Public Safety Department says in part: “Public Safety was made aware of the allegations and took immediate action to ensure the safety of all…Appropriate discipline will be issued for all violations.”

KDKA reached out to the Mayor’s Office for furthur comment. They referred us to Public Safety and declined further comment.