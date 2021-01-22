By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Safe Boating Council is accepting applications for the new Pennsylvania CARES Fisheries Relief Grant Program.
The state is providing more than $3 million in CARES Act funds for licensed commercial fishermen, licensed operators of for-hire fishing vessels, licensed wholesale seafood processors or wholesale dealers/distributors, aquaculture businesses, or owner/operators of qualifying bait and tackle businesses.
Applications are accepted from Jan. 28 to Feb. 26.
To learn more about the grant program and the eligibility requirements, you can visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website.