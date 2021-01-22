By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A raccoon from Pittsburgh’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood has tested positive for rabies. This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Allegheny County in 2021.

The Allegheny County Health Department says that earlier this month, an animal rescue organization was alerted of the animal and took it in to care for it.

The raccoon was being treated for mange by the organization until it began showing symptoms consist with rabies.

No human exposure was reported by the animal rescue organization or any residents.

The County health department is reminding residents to watch for unusual behavior in animals and to make sure pets have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

If you see an animal acting strangely, you’re urged to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission or the police.

If you’re bitten, the county health department says you should clean the wound, get medical treatment and call the health department to report the incident.