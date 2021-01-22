By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has announced he is retiring from the National Football League.

McDonald was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

He was traded to the Steelers before the start of the 2017 season.

In his eight seasons, McDonald played in 101 games.

“My family and I are so grateful for everything NFL football has provided us in our life—all the memories both good and the difficult, the relationships and friends we’ve made along the way, the life lessons the game provided both me and my loved ones,” said McDonald. “It’s always been our dream and mission to leverage the platform given us through the NFL to help serve and uplift others along the way, and we will continue to find ways to serve others as we begin this next chapter of our lives. I am proud to retire a Steeler.”

During his four years with the Steelers, he played in 53 games for the team, recording 117 receptions for 1,170 yards and 8 touchdowns.

McDonald made waves on social media during the 2018 season with a powerful stiff-arm on Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Chris Conte on his way to a 75-yard touchdown.

“I am appreciative of Vance’s contributions during the last four years of his career that he spent in Pittsburgh,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

McDonald was recently named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.