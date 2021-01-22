CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Filed Under:412 Fanatics, 412 for Life, Baldwin Steeler Van, Cave Painting, Daisy Jade, Fan Cave, Fan N'ATion, FNAT, Game Winning Drives, KDKA, Ken Wregget, Man of Steel Tattoo, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Fans, Pittsburgh's CW, Rich Walsh, Sports Fans, tailgate approved, Terrible Towel Collections

Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, January 23rd on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

We’re catching up with former Pens Goalie Ken Wregget.

Then, two Terrible Towel Collections you won’t believe!

Plus, a Man of Steel Tattoo, this Steeler-inspired Tailgating Machine, and more!

Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

Follow us for more show updates: