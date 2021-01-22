Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, January 23rd on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:
We’re catching up with former Pens Goalie Ken Wregget.
Then, two Terrible Towel Collections you won’t believe!
Plus, a Man of Steel Tattoo, this Steeler-inspired Tailgating Machine, and more!
Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 9:30 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates: