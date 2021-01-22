By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A body was found off a road in West Wheatfield Township Thursday, prompting a suspicious death investigation by state police.
Police say a man’s body was discovered Thursday afternoon in a grassy area off of Mulligan Hill Road. The body was found by a PennDOT employee who was inspecting a nearby drain.
The coroner was called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police say because of the evidence found at the scene, troopers believe his death is suspicious.
His identity is pending next-of-kin notification and an autopsy is being performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone who may have seen recent suspicious or unusual activity in the area of Mulligan Hill Road is urged to immediately contact state police at 724-357-1960.