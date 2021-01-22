By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Westmoreland County Community College is offering Medicare 101 presentations.
The remote presentations are from Feb. 18 to May 18 and will help answer questions about basic Medicare.
These are the dates of the presentations, per a press release:
- February 18 – 1-3 p.m.
- Registration Code: PRDX 5019-R1
- March 18 – 3-5 p.m.
- Registration Code: PRDX 5019-R2
- April 7 – 10 a.m.- noon
- Registration Code: PRDX 5019-R3
- May 18 – 1-3 p.m.
- Registration Code: PRDX 5019-R4
To register, call 724-925-4204.