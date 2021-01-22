By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – In February, volunteers with the Westmoreland County Community College will help prepare simple tax returns for lower-income, elderly and people with disabilities.
The college’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will help with tax returns as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly program.
Taxpayers can bring their accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns. CDC guidelines will be followed, and it’ll be appointment-only, no walk-ins.
Here are the locations from a press release:
- GREENSBURG – YOUNGWOOD AREAS
Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
Maplewood United Presbyterian Church
108 Woodland Road
Greensburg, PA 15601
724-787-7813
- IRWIN – NORTH HUNTINGDON AREAS
Tuesdays and Thursdays
8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
St. Agnes Church
Resurrection Hall
11400 St. Agnes Lane
North Huntingdon, PA 15641
724-420-3961
- JEANNETTE – HARRISON CITY AREAS
Wednesdays and Fridays
9 a.m.–5 p.m. – By appointment only
Penn Area Library
2001 Municipal Court
Harrison City, PA 15635
724-744-4414, ext. 0
- LATROBE AREA
Mondays and Fridays
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – By appointment only
Holy Family Church
Social Hall (bottom level)
1200 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
724-572-7009
- WEST NEWTON AREA
Mondays and Wednesdays
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – By appointment only
Lions Club
507 Pittsburgh Street
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-4976 for Monday appointments
724-684-3978 for Wednesday appointments