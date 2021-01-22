CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Taxes, Westmoreland County Community College

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – In February, volunteers with the Westmoreland County Community College will help prepare simple tax returns for lower-income, elderly and people with disabilities.

The college’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program will help with tax returns as part of the AARP Tax Counseling for the Elderly program.

Taxpayers can bring their accurate records, income, interest and dividend statements and copies of last year’s federal and state tax returns. CDC guidelines will be followed, and it’ll be appointment-only, no walk-ins.

Here are the locations from a press release:

  • GREENSBURG – YOUNGWOOD AREAS
    Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
    8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
    Maplewood United Presbyterian Church
    108 Woodland Road
    Greensburg, PA 15601
    724-787-7813
  • IRWIN – NORTH HUNTINGDON AREAS
    Tuesdays and Thursdays
    8 a.m.-Noon – By appointment only
    St. Agnes Church
    Resurrection Hall
    11400 St. Agnes Lane
    North Huntingdon, PA 15641
    724-420-3961
  • JEANNETTE – HARRISON CITY AREAS
    Wednesdays and Fridays
    9 a.m.–5 p.m. – By appointment only
    Penn Area Library
    2001 Municipal Court
    Harrison City, PA 15635
    724-744-4414, ext. 0
  • LATROBE AREA
    Mondays and Fridays
    9 a.m.-1 p.m. – By appointment only
    Holy Family Church
    Social Hall (bottom level)
    1200 Ligonier Street
    Latrobe, PA 15650
    724-572-7009
  • WEST NEWTON AREA
    Mondays and Wednesdays
    8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – By appointment only
    Lions Club
    507 Pittsburgh Street
    West Newton, PA 15089
    724-872-4976 for Monday appointments
    724-684-3978 for Wednesday appointments